Chandigarh eyes relief on property issues ahead of Shah review meeting

The Chandigarh administration is preparing a comprehensive report on long-pending civic and property-related issues ahead of a crucial June 24 meeting with the Union home minister, Amit Shah. Officials are hopeful that policy-level clearances could bring relief to city residents. The issue of constructions outside Lal Dora zones—currently treated as violations remains contentious, particularly across the city’s 22 villages. (HT File)

According to officials, “There is a strong possibility that discussions with the home minister will pave the way for solutions to these pending matters.”

Among the key issues to be taken up are extension of ‘Lal Dora’ limits and regularisation of constructions outside notified village boundaries, conversion of leasehold properties to freehold, especially in industrial and commercial sectors, grant of ownership rights in rehabilitation colonies and regularisation of alterations made in housing board houses. Nearly 68,000 housing board dwelling units are affected by pending regularisation demands, with residents seeking approval for full utilisation of built-up areas.

The issue of constructions outside Lal Dora zones—currently treated as violations remains contentious, particularly across the city’s 22 villages. Residents have long demanded regularisation to secure ownership rights.

For commercial properties in the UT, the demand to convert leasehold to freehold has been longstanding, as traders and business owners argue that the existing leasehold system limits their control over assets. Under leasehold, the land remains with the government and owners must comply with strict conditions, including payment of ground rent and restrictions on transfer or modification. Converting these properties to freehold would grant full ownership rights, making it easier for businesses to raise loans, expand operations and transfer property without bureaucratic hurdles.

The administration has recently formed multiple committees to examine these concerns, and most reports have already been forwarded to the Union ministry of home affairs.

In addition to ownership issues, the administration will also present proposals related to amendments in the city’s Master Plan.

Key proposals expected to be discussed include allowing high-rise buildings and promoting vertical development, increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR), especially in Phase-III sectors (from 1.2 to 3.0), enhancing building height limits up to 30 metres, expanding mixed land-use areas from 252 acres to 428 acres and new housing proposals, including high-rise development near Maloya and mid-rise expansion in Manimajra.

However, the proposals have drawn concerns from urban planners, resident welfare associations and even MP Manish Tewari, who cautioned against potential strain on infrastructure, traffic and the city’s heritage character