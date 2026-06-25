Chandigarh F&CC clears 82 development works worth ₹20 crore

The Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) of the UT municipal corporation (MC) has approved a record 82 development works worth approximately ₹20 crore aimed at strengthening roads, parks, drainage systems and public amenities across the city. Officials said the projects are aimed at improving both core infrastructure and neighbourhood-level amenities across Chandigarh. (HT File)

The meeting, chaired by mayor Saurabh Joshi, is being described as one of the largest single-day approvals of development works by the civic body in recent years.

The session was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, along with committee members and senior officials of the MC. The agenda focused on accelerating infrastructure upgrades and improving basic civic services across residential sectors, villages and colonies.

The approved works cover multiple development words including strengthening of stormwater drainage systems, repair and construction of roads and footpaths, upgrading of parks and green belts, installation of streetlights, water supply augmentation, sewerage improvements, public toilet construction and sanitation infrastructure works.

Officials said the projects are aimed at improving both core infrastructure and neighbourhood-level amenities across Chandigarh.

The F&CC also approved the formation of two dedicated committees to streamline scrutiny and implementation of special agenda items.

The first committee will examine technical and policy compliance of proposed works before approval by the competent authority. It includes senior engineers from road, public health, horticulture and electrical divisions and has been directed to submit recommendations within a week.

A second committee has been tasked with standardising specifications, market rates and design guidelines for decorative lighting and poles in city markets. Its recommendations will be placed before the General House meeting scheduled for June 29, 2026.

Speaking after the meeting, mayor Saurabh Joshi said the large number of approvals reflects the MC’s commitment to balance development across all sectors of the city.

He said the sanctioned works will significantly improve civic amenities and enhance the quality of life of residents.

Among the major approvals are strengthening of stormwater drainage systems in Burail village, repair of internal roads in Buterla, reconstruction of footpaths in multiple sectors, and large-scale park redevelopment works across Sectors 34, 35, 40, 42 and 50.

The committee also cleared projects for installation and augmentation of street lighting in multiple sectors, repair of jogging tracks and green belts, water supply improvements in Industrial Area Phase-I.

Several sanitation-related works, including construction and renovation of public toilet blocks, were also approved.

Officials said the projects will now move to the tendering and execution stage in phases. Departments have been directed to ensure timely completion and adherence to quality standards.