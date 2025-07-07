Chandigarh family away to Canada for 3 months returns to burgled house

Burglars looted gold and silver jewellery, branded watches worth lakhs and ₹10,000 in cash from a locked house Sector 44-C while the homeowner and his family were on a three-month trip to Canada. The incident came to light after the family returned in June and discovered the break-in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After receiving a complaint, police lodged an FIR on Saturday and launched an investigation.

The complainant, Gobind Singh, told police that he and his family had gone to Vancouver, Canada, on March 20 and returned on June 18. Upon their return, they discovered that the locks of their house had been broken and several valuables were missing.

The theft, as captured on the house’s CCTV camera, occurred on April 18 around 3.50 am. According to Gobind, three unidentified men are clearly visible in the footage, committing the break-in.

The stolen items include two pairs of gold earrings, gold chain, gold rings, silver jewellery and ₹10,000 in cash, apart from several expensive watches.

Chandigarh Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 305 (A) (theft), 331 (4) (house-trespass) and 3 (5) (common intention in criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 34 police station.