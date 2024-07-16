Chandigarh: Fancy number CH01-CV-0001 goes under hammer for a whopping 24L

Fancy number CH01-CV-0001 fetched a whopping ₹24.3 lakh after it went under hammer at the e-auction of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) of Chandigarh on Monday. Craze for fancy numbers: This is the highest bid that Chandigarh has seen in the last decade. (HT Photo)

Last year, vanity number CH01 CQ 0001 had fetched ₹21 lakh.

A total of 601 numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series “CH01-CV”, from 0001 to 9999, were auctioned on Monday, which fetched ₹2.4 crore.

At ₹10.4 lakh, the registration number ‘CH01-CV-0009’ fetched second highest amount. Its reserve price was ₹50,000.

The number 0007 fetched ₹9.35 lakh while number 0005 fetched ₹7.07 lakh. The vanity number 0004 fetched ₹5.6 lakh in the auction.

While 0008 fetched ₹5.5 lakh, the fancy number 0002 fetched ₹5.01 lakh and 0003 fetched ₹4.84 lakh.

The number 0006 fetched ₹4.29 lakh and 0055 number fetched ₹2.80 lakh.