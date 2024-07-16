 Chandigarh: Fancy number CH01-CV-0001 goes under hammer for a whopping ₹24L - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 16, 2024 08:38 AM IST

A total of 601 numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series “CH01-CV”, from 0001 to 9999, were auctioned on Monday at the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) of Chandigarh, which fetched ₹2.4 crore

Fancy number CH01-CV-0001 fetched a whopping 24.3 lakh after it went under hammer at the e-auction of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) of Chandigarh on Monday.

Craze for fancy numbers: This is the highest bid that Chandigarh has seen in the last decade. (HT Photo)
This is the highest bid that the city has seen in the last decade.

Last year, vanity number CH01 CQ 0001 had fetched 21 lakh.

A total of 601 numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series “CH01-CV”, from 0001 to 9999, were auctioned on Monday, which fetched 2.4 crore.

At 10.4 lakh, the registration number ‘CH01-CV-0009’ fetched second highest amount. Its reserve price was 50,000.

The number 0007 fetched 9.35 lakh while number 0005 fetched 7.07 lakh. The vanity number 0004 fetched 5.6 lakh in the auction.

While 0008 fetched 5.5 lakh, the fancy number 0002 fetched 5.01 lakh and 0003 fetched 4.84 lakh.

The number 0006 fetched 4.29 lakh and 0055 number fetched 2.80 lakh.

Chandigarh
