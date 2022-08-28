Chandigarh | Father-son duo held for bid to usurp Chinese-origin woman’s property
Complainant Jenny Lee, Chinese-origin senior citizens and a resident of Sector 35, said that she had given the top floor of her house to Gurvinder Singh Bali on rent in 2012. He had helped her with the construction of the house. Later, he got a new rent agreement made in the name of his son Vishvjeet ;in August 2017, Lee came to know about a back-dated agreement regarding the sale of the second floor of her house, in which her forged signatures had been used
A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly trying to usurp the property of a widowed woman of Chinese origin, staying alone in the city.
The accused, Gurvinder Singh Bali, 65, and Vishvjeet Singh, 34, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are presently in three-day police custody.
Complainant Jenny Lee, a senior citizen and a resident of Sector 35, said that she had given the top floor of her house to Gurvinder Singh Bali on rent in 2012. He had helped her with the construction of the house. Later, he got a new rent agreement made in the name of his son Vishvjeet, but both used to frequently delay the rent payment.
Whenever she used to contact them for the rent, they would keep making excuses and defer the payment.
In August 2017, Lee came to know about a back-dated agreement regarding the sale of the second floor of her house, in which her forged signatures had been used. The agreement said that Vishvjeet has paid ₹28 lakh to Lee as earnest money for the sale of the second floor of her house.
The witnesses on the agreement were also not known to the complainant but known to the accused. Lee told the police that she never received any payment. During further inquiry, it was established that stamp papers used in the fake agreement were also fabricated.
Based on Lee’s complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Chandigarh Police, on August 25.
As per the police Vishvjeet is a graduate and unemployed while his father Gurvinder Singh, a Class-8 dropout, deals in construction work.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
