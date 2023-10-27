News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Female cop held guilty in 2016 graft case

Chandigarh: Female cop held guilty in 2016 graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 27, 2023 08:34 AM IST

The cop, Ritu Bala, has been held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 30

A special CBI court has convicted a woman head constable of Haryana Police of accepting 5,000 as bribe in September 2016.

She was posted at the ACP Kalka office when she was arrested on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident, Amarjit Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
She was posted at the ACP Kalka office when she was arrested on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident, Amarjit Singh.

The complainant had alleged that Bala demanded a bribe of 10,000 for helping him and his wife in connection with a prostitution complaint lodged against them by a woman. The first instalment was fixed at 5,000. As Singh did not want to pay the bribe, he approached CBI that laid a trap and arrested Bala.

