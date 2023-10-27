Chandigarh: Female cop held guilty in 2016 graft case
The cop, Ritu Bala, has been held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 30
A special CBI court has convicted a woman head constable of Haryana Police of accepting ₹5,000 as bribe in September 2016.
The cop, Ritu Bala, has been held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 30.
She was posted at the ACP Kalka office when she was arrested on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident, Amarjit Singh.
The complainant had alleged that Bala demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for helping him and his wife in connection with a prostitution complaint lodged against them by a woman. The first instalment was fixed at ₹5,000. As Singh did not want to pay the bribe, he approached CBI that laid a trap and arrested Bala.