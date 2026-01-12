Chandigarh: Final call expected on need-based changes, share-wise property issue

Five major civic and administrative issues that have been pending in Chandigarh for several years are likely to be taken up for a final decision at a high-level meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah next month. Officials said that all these matters are still at the discussion stage and that final decisions will be taken only at the meeting chaired by the home minister. (HT File)

Issues ranging from the Lal Dora (village boundary) framework to need-based changes in residential properties were discussed in two to three meetings with officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2025. However, officials said that all these matters are still at the discussion stage and that final decisions will be taken only at the meeting chaired by the home minister.

Among the key issues to be deliberated are need-based changes in thousands of houses under the Chandigarh housing board (CHB), the long-standing demand for the abolition of Lal Dora, the regularisation of constructions within Lal Dora areas, ownership rights of tenement houses, the ban on share-wise registration of residential properties, and conversion for development in the industrial area. Other related matters are also expected to figure in the agenda.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari recently raised these issues in the Lok Sabha, following which the Union government sought a detailed status report from the UT administration. In response, the administration conveyed that it was open to permitting changes that do not compromise the city’s heritage character, while strict action would continue against encroachments or constructions that violate heritage norms. Chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad confirmed that the issues would soon be discussed at the home minister’s level, where a final call would be taken.

Issues under consideration

The Lal Dora issue remains a major concern in several parts of Chandigarh, where residential constructions have come up over time on such land. In the absence of formal abolition or regularisation, residents continue to face the risk of punitive action. Another major problem is the ban on share-wise registration of residential properties, imposed following Supreme Court orders in 2023, leading to significant hardship for both buyers and sellers across the city.

After these concerns were flagged in Parliament, a meeting was held at the MHA to review the ground situation and explore possible solutions. In addition, a task force has been constituted to address issues related to the industrial area. Officers have already held consultations with industrialists to understand their grievances and assess viable policy options.