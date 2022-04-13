Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout

Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The roundabout’s maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout’s upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The commissioner had earlier ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit the maintenance report of all 30 roundabouts in the city, along with pictorial evidences and maintenance records. In line with the order, the horticulture wing had started the inspection of all roundabouts and the non-performing agencies are facing immediate cancellation.