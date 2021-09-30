Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Foetus recovered from dustbin at hospital

A sanitation worker found a male foetus dumped in a dustbin at GMCH; third such case at a government hospital in Chandigarh in two months
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Another foetus was found at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, about three weeks back.

A male foetus was found in a dustbin at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, police said on Wednesday.

This is third such incident that an abandoned foetus has been recovered at a government hospital in Chandigarh in the past two months

Police said they received information about a foetus lying in a dustbin at GMCH on Tuesday evening. A sanitation worker, Inderpal, had spotted the foetus while on duty in the hospital’s emergency wing. Police are scanning records of the hospital and CCTV footage to trace the person who abandoned the foetus.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the police station in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Another foetus was found at GMCH about three weeks back, while in August a foetus was found dumped in a dustbin at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

