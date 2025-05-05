Chandigarh: Former cricketer Manpreet Singh aims to work with Punjab govt to uplift sports in state

For former cricketer Manpreet Singh, home is where the heart is. Earlier residing in Sydney, Australia, the 36-year-old, also known as Manu Singh, has been living in Chandigarh since 2019, in a bid to uplift Punjab by organising de-addiction camps, sponsoring youth sports academies and performing philanthropy-powered activities in the state. Former cricketer Manpreet Singh met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and introduced former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke to the CM in this regard. (HT Photo)

Not only he is involved with Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation, who have pledged to popularise the sport of polo in Punjab and also conduct de-addiction camps for the youth, but he is also in talks with the Punjab government for opening up cricket academies in the state in order to hunt talent.

Manpreet met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and introduced former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke to the CM in this regard.

Former cricketers from Australia and West Indies, Matthew Hayden and Chris Gayle, respectively, are also set to meet the Punjab CM in coming days to show their interest in training young cricketers in Punjab.

“Punjab CM is very keen to promote sports in the state. The government wishes to run cricket academies where former international cricketers can train the youth. Clarke has shown his interest in this. Chris Gayle and Hayden are also keen. The Punjab government should rope in such cricketers,” said Manpreet.

Also driving polo promotion

Representing Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation, Manpreet has tied up with various people from across India who will facilitate in breeding horses for polo.

“In order to promote polo in Punjab, we need a high breed of horses. For that, breeding the horses here is very important. We are making sure this is done professionally well and the youth can get the horses for training,” he added.

Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation organised an exhibition match between Chandigarh polo team and Sri Anandpur Sahib polo team last month on the occasion of Hola Mohalla.

Manpreet used insights from Sodhi Vikram Singh, an international polo player and also his uncle, who has competed in several international polo events in the past.

“Punjab has a rich legacy in sports. But we see neighbouring states doing better in sports. The present Punjab government is paying attention to sports and wants Punjab to excel in this field in coming years. I have pledged some years to contribute and work for my home state before I move back to Australia,” said Manpreet, who moved to Sydney in 2009 in pursuit of better future and opportunities, but ended up doing social work after completing a course in disability support and got attached with former Australian cricketers Glenn McGrath and Steve Waugh while working for their respective charities, McGrath Foundation and Steve Waugh Foundation.

Former Indian legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh also praised Manpreet’s efforts: “We are together in this effort. Manpreet is doing good work for Punjab. I will help him in every way. Be it giving cricket tips to children or administrative work, I am with him in this effort and the Punjab government will also cooperate in this.”

Harbhajan is also Punjab Cricket Association mentor and member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, representing AAP.