Chandigarh forms sub-panel to examine existing policies

To preserve the heritage of the city beautiful, the UT administration has constituted a sub-committee to examine and present a coherent policy, keeping in view the three existing policies such as Multiplex Policy 2000 (amended from time to time), the heritage report approved by government of India, in December 2011, and the intent of the Heritage Compensatory Policy.

The Heritage Compensatory Policy was framed for giving incentives to all private buildings listed as heritage buildings and requiring conservation to preserve the heritage of Chandigarh, based on the best practices in the world.

According to the notification issued by the administration, the sub-committee will be at liberty at take views of all stakeholders and co-opt any other expert members before presenting its report.

Architect Sumit Kaur has been appointed as chairman of the sub-committee, and UT director cultural affairs will be the member secretary, and estate officer or his representative, chief architect and chief engineer of UT, ML Sarin, and Rajnish Wattas will be the members of the committee.