Chandigarh: Four booked for attacking Sector-7 sweet shop owner, his father

Two days after four persons attacked a man and his father in Sector 7 on Friday over a property dispute, police booked the accused on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Rajwant Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Sukhbir Singh.

Victim Amandeep Singh, owner of Gobind Sweets, told the police that he was sitting in his shop when around noon the accused came and hit him on the head with an iron rod. The employees working there came to his rescue and managed to push the accused out of the shop.

Later, as the victim’s father, Sukhwant Singh, arrived at the shop Gursewak hit him on the head with the rod and removed his turban. The accused also threatened the two victims before leaving.

The father and son were admitted to GMSH for treatment. Police said an ongoing property dispute between the two parties led to the altercation.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

