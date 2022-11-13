Chandigarh | Fruit vendor killed, another injured in road mishap at transport light point

A fruit vendor was killed while his relative was injured after a truck hit them at the Transport light point, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sarfraz while the injured is Dilshad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both were residents of Bapu Dham colony and used to sell fruits at the Sector-26 vegetable market. As per the police, they were heading home with their rehris around 10.30pm when the mishap took place.

While Dilshad was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16,

Sarfraz was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he was declared brought dead.

A case against an unidentified truck driver has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station.