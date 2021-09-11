Chandigarh gets 19.3mm rain, more likely on Saturday

The city recorded 19.3mm rain city on Friday and is likely to receive more showers on Saturday as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An IMD official said, “Rain is expected across many stations in the region on Saturday. From Sunday onwards, chances of rain are likely to reduce and dry weather can be expected again.”

Since the beginning of monsoon in June, the city has recorded 469.6mm rain, against a normal of 763.1mm – a deficit of 38%. Monsoon withdrawal is expected towards the end of the month.

Following the rain, the city’s maximum temperature dropped from 33.9°C on Thursday to 33°C on Friday, normal for this time of the year. But the minimum temperature rose from 24.5°C to 24.8°C, which was three notches above normal.

The day temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C.