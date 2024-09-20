Chandigarh Gladiators rout Empire in golf league

The Chandigarh Gladiators scored their first win in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, recording an easy 5-2 win over Empire, on Thursday. A player from Chandigarh Gladiators takes a shot at the Chandigarh Golf League on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Col Narjit Singh and Col SDS Batth, who won 6&5 gave the Gladiators a strong foundation. Rahul Sehgal and Inderpreet Singh won 5&3 in the anchor game, which followed the 2-up win of KPS Bhatti and Satinder Dhillon. Both the Empire points came later in the game with one on 17th and one on the final hole, courtesy Suneet Sehgal and Amardeep Brar.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood showed up at CGC on Thursday to cheer the Chandigarh Gladiators, owned by Karan Gilhotra. (HT Photo)

Canam Raptors outclassed the Hunting Hawks 4-3 in a close contest and Green Gators and Soaring Eagles played out a tied match.

The final match saw Partee Panthers finally cross the victory line as they beat Netsmartz Tigers 5.5-1.5 in a fairly straightforward victory at the end of the day.

K Raghav Bhandari won his first game of the season with a 5&4 win which the Simarinder Singh and Bhavkaran Singh pair logged a 3&1 win. Gp Capt YS Sidhu and Jagdev Singh Mahi won the only full point for the Tigers with a 3&2 win as their other pairs went down in two close games.

The inaugural champions Canam Raptors split the singles with the Hunting Hawks, which then became a shoot-out among the four-ball pairs. Col SS Grewal and Gen GS Malhi finished their game with 7&6 win, while Chiranjeev Singh and Air Marshal TS Randhawa scored a 1-up win. The Hawks picked up two points on the 17th hole to bring the match close with GS Bakshi and Narbir Singh Kahlon went past the finish line.

In yet another tied match this season, Green Gators and Soaring Eagles counter punched all the way with the Gators dominating the singles with Dilsher Sukhija and Rabbin Saini winning their games.

The Eagles controlled the four-ball games as they won three and halved one. The only one in which they did not score was the anchor game as Kunal Nandwani and Armaan Mahal won with a clutch putt on the final hole. Dilmick Lamba and Puneet Sood scored the biggest win for the Eagles with a 4&3 win while the combo of Dr Narinder Arora and Dr Vinninder Sachdev carded 4&2.

Results

Hunting Hawks 3-4 Canam Raptors; Green Gators 3.5-3.5 Soaring Eagles; Chandigarh Gladiators 5-2 Empire; Netsmartz Tigers 1.5-5.5 Partee Panthers.