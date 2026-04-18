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Chandigarh: GMADA estate officer’s car, fans, TV to be attached over 1.4 L dues

The amount was to be paid to a resident for failure to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sewage and roads at his property

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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The Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), Mohali, has ordered the attachment of all movable and immovable properties of the GMADA estate officer for failure to comply with its earlier directions of paying 1.4 lakh to a complainant as compensation.

Due to the delay, an interest of 18,125 was accrued on the original compensation amount, taking the total payable amount 1.4 lakh. (HT File)

The warrant, issued on April 10, directs officials to attach the estate officer’s official properties, including air conditioners, computers, chair(s), telephone(s), including mobile phones and tablets, printers, television, refrigerator(s), cash, fans and any other items, at his office in PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, Mohali.

The order was passed in favour of Jang Bahadur Singh, a 70-year-old resident of Aerocity, Mohali, who had filed a complaint in 2020 alleging that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had failed to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sewage and roads at his property despite completing the registry in 2018. After hearing both sides, the Lok Adalat had on October 31, 2023, directed GMADA to pay 1.25 lakh as compensation, with 6% annual interest up to March 31, 2026, to the complainant.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GMADA estate officer’s car, fans, TV to be attached over 1.4 L dues
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GMADA estate officer’s car, fans, TV to be attached over 1.4 L dues
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