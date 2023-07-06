Chandigarh GMCH-32 nursing recruitment row: Verification of dubious certificates yet to finish

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), is yet to complete the verification process for candidates’ computer course certificates submitted for recruitment of nursing officers. GMCH-32 is yet to complete the verification process for candidates’ computer course certificates submitted for recruitment of nursing officers. (HT File)

The same comes even after two committees have already sent in their reports on document verification.

Officials say they are in the process of writing letters to the institutes from where the candidates have submitted these certificates.

Following the investigation of an impersonation case, doubts arose regarding submission of fraudulent computer course certificates. A four-member panel from the IT department was formed to investigate and verify the authenticity of all ICT skills/computer course certificates submitted by the newly appointed Nursing Officers.

Two months on, the verification process is still pending. As per the report submitted by the panel, it could verify 76 certificates online. However, in the rest of the cases, it recommended physical verification.

Speaking of the developments, hospital medical superintendent Sudhir Garg said, “We are writing letters to the institutes from where the candidates have submitted these certificates. GMCH will conduct a physical verification of all certificates directly from the issuing institutions.”

“Around 45 candidates did not have the original copy of the certificate during verification and online verification was also not possible for these 45 candidates. The issue is that some certificates were issued from old institutes whose online record is not available and we can not say they are fake. Investigation into this matter is currently underway,” he added.

How did the impersonation exposed

GMCH had issued an advertisement for recruitment of 182 nursing officers in various categories in November 2021. According to the advertisement, candidates were asked to submit a ICT skills course certificate. A recruitment examination was conducted on August 28, 2022, followed by scrutiny of certificates.

During the verification process after recruitment of nursing officers last year, however, GMCH-32 officials noticed discrepancies in the photograph and signature of one candidate. To check the possibility of more such anomalies, the authorities constituted a six-member panel to collect details of all nursing officers selected on the basis of the written test.

During the process, five candidates did not appear before the panel after taking medical leave and later resigned with a 24-hour notice.

Police have so far arrested three including Rekhraj (candidate), Mukesh (middleman) and Joginder (impersonator). All three arrested accused are alumni of a nursing college in Jodhpur.

