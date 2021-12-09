Chandigarh GMCH suspends walk-in OPDs, elective surgeries

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has suspended walk-in OPDs and elective surgeries from Thursday after senior resident doctors joined the junior residents’ indefinite strike over the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

“Earlier, junior resident doctors had suspended their duties, apart from emergency duties, to press for their demand. But now, they are also withdrawing from emergency services. Also, senior resident doctors will join the indefinite protest from Thursday. As a result, GMCH will only provide critical care services to the patients, such as emergency and intensive care unit services. Also, the hospital will continue to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients”, the hospital administration said on Wednesday.

The hospital added that till the strike continues, physical OPD will be restricted to patients who have a prior online appointment (through gmch.gov.in). Also, telemedicine consultation will continue as before. “Since junior and senior residents will be on strike, faculty members will be available to provide emergency services to patients,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH.

Strike over delay in NEET-PG counselling

On December 6, around 200 junior doctors of GMCH had joined the nationwide indefinite strike to protest the delay in conducting counselling of NEET-PG 2021.

The postgraduate entrance exam for medical colleges was delayed twice since January and was finally held in September. Now, admissions have been delayed due to the dispute over revising the income criterion for economically weaker sections.

“Over 50,000 doctors are sitting at home and waiting for NEET counselling after completing their MBBS. Also, the doctors in hospitals are overburdened. Court orders should not be delayed now,” said Dr Vinci Priyasha, general secretary, United Resident Doctors’ Association, GMCH.

The strike has not affected the PGIMER and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. While GMSH does not offer postgraduate courses, the PGIMER doesn’t carry out admissions on the basis of NEET.

