Chandigarh: GMSH-16 all set to go digital; access services on phone

The Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 will soon be an ‘e-hospital ‘with the patients’ records being digitalised.

With the facility, the unnecessary footfall at the hospital will significantly reduce as patients will be able to get their medical test reports, make OPD registrations, book tele-consultation and avail other facilities through their smartphones.

In the digitalisation project, the hospital plans to provide 10 services to patients on thier mobile phones. These also include clinic facilities, diet consultation, laboratory works, patient’s admissions and discharge records, and billing of treatment.

The hospital’s human resource department, store inventory and radiology department will also be digitised.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “From medical tests reports to OPD registrations, every facility will be made available on patients’ smartphones. The hospital has already started some of these services online, but the hospital will be fully digitalised in a month. This is because online connectivity takes time.”

On an average, 2,000 people visit GMSH-16’s OPDs daily and besides patients, their attendants also tend to crowd the hospital.

This project will streamline the crowd management at the hospital and provide better healthcare facilities to patients at their homes.

In June this year, the hospital had adopted the e-Sanjeevani OPD platform, wherein patients were connected to doctors through telephones for consultations. Besides the district hospital, the e-Sanjeevani model was also being followed in 29 health and wellness centres in Chandigarh.

“Under the national telemedicine service project, we have already started a new initiative in which specialist doctors can be consulted during the tele-consultation. At UT’s health and wellness centres, a number of patients visit daily for consultation and the doctors attending them can connect with specialists from GMSH-16 to provide more accurate patient care,” Dr Singh said.

She added, “For each day of a week, a roaster has been planned according to which specialist services are being provided to patients. The patients are getting services for eight specialities, including medicine, general surgery, skin, psychiatry, eye, orthopaedics, and paediatrics. In 15 days, 132 people have already taken specialist care through tele-consultations at health and wellness centres.”