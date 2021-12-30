Chandigarh Golf Club goes to polls on January 30

The annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will be held on January 30 next year. One of the most prominent clubs of Chandigarh, CGC last witnessed voting in 2018, as the presidents were chosen unanimously afterwards. Bobby Sandhu was elected president in 2018 through voting.

According to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman (media and publicity), CGC, election to elect the president and the managing committee will be held through voting this time.

“As many as 1,800 members have the voting right to choose new office-bearers of the club. It is expected that around 900-950 members will cast their vote during election. They will choose next House by the means of polls. Most likely three candidates will be vying for the post of CGC president,” said Dr GS Kochhar.

Brig JS Phoolka will be the returning officer during the elections. Interested candidates will be filing their nominations from January 4 to 8 and the withdrawals will happen on January 11 by 5pm. The annual general meeting of the club will also take place on January 30. The final results will be out on January 31.

Ravibir Singh Grewal is the current CGC president.