Chandigarh Golf Club to hold elections on March 20

Chandigarh Golf Club will conduct its annual general elections on March 20. The elections were earlier scheduled on January 30, but got postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the Chandigarh administration.

The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members. There are three candidates in the fray for the president’s post: SPS Ghai (Nippy), Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lally).

As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right. The club had last witnessed voting in 2018. Thereafter, the presidents were chosen unanimously. Brig JS Phoolka will be the returning officer. All issues pertaining to the elections will be referred to him, said club president Ravibir Singh Grewal.

According to club’s vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, the filing of nominations will be held from February 18 to 25, followed by their scrutiny on February 26. Withdrawal of nominations will take place on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 21, a day after the polling.

“The code of conduct comes into effect from February 16. Door-to-door canvassing, hosting parties, and going for publicity through any media, pamphlets or handouts to woo the voters is banned. It can result in disqualification of the candidate,” said Dr Kochhar.