Chandigarh Golf League: As many as 378 players set to tee off, 34 lakhs up for grabs

The much-awaited third edition of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) is all set to get underway on Thursday morning at Chandigarh Golf Club with as many as 378 players from 21 teams to compete in a league-cum-knock out format and vie for prizes worth ₹34 lakh. The four-week extravaganza will see 18 players representing each side and a total of 75 matches to be played till October 12. (From Left) CGC secretary HS Kang , Passion Gaming co-founder Bobby Garg , CGL 2024 chairperson Dr Agnish Rajesh, co-chairperson Gursimrat Jwandha, Homeland Group head of marketing Deepinder Kaur Dhingra and tournament director Brandon Desouza during a press conference ahead at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

It seems the league in its third season has gained stature and popularity as total prize-money has been up more than 20% as compared to previous year.

The Chandigarh Golf Club’s premier members’ event will see the teams split in three groups in the round-robin stage with each team playing all others in their group.

The top twelve teams will qualify for the super 12 knock-out stage which will played in the second week of October.

“The matches will be conducted in both morning and afternoon sessions. The last two years have seen this event grow and this season will be the biggest of all. We have planned various activities throughout the next month for increased members’ engagement multifold and creating a strong sense of community. We are delighted to welcome Homeland as presenting partner for the CGL and Rummy Passion as our title sponsor. Their support not only enhances the stature of the league but also highlights shared vision and skill-set to progress forward. We aim to create a legacy in the world of golf and make it an enriching experience,” said Dr Rajesh Agnish, chairman CGL and member of the organising committee.

Each team was given 10 owner’s picks with the balance picked from the player pool during the player auction held on August 9.

Tournament director Brandon de Souza added, “Franchise golf has taken off across the country in a huge way and it is here to stay. We have seen successful editions conducted across the country starting with Kolkata, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and even tier two cities like Lucknow and Jamshedpur. Chandigarh has shown the way in the northern part of the country with the huge success of the first edition. We are hoping to see exciting and thrilling contests over the next 30 days.”

This season, a new team- Seven Iron- has entered the fray and has thrown its hat in the competition as Sleepy Owls have ended their association with the league voluntarily. Last season, Captain’s 18 had won the league after a sensational unbeaten campaign, beating Fairway Comets 4-3 in a nail biting final to emerge champions. On the opening day, Seven Iron will clash with Pirates of the Greens, Golf Ninjas will lock horns with Swinging Samurai, Captain’s 18 will take on Netsmartz Tigers and in the last match, The Mulligans will face off Moksha Royals. Also, the organising committee assured that no indiscipline on the field will be tolerated and neutral referees will conduct the contests.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, will inaugurate the tournament on Thursday at 9 am.

The teams, include Canam Raptors, Captain’s 18, Chandigarh Gladiators, Empire, Fairway Comets, Golf Masters, Ninjas, Greengators, Hunting Hawks, Moksha Royals, Netsmartz Tigers, Partee Panthers, Pirates of the greens, Punjab Aces, Seven Iron, Signature by KLV, Soaring Eagles, Sultans of Swing, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds, The Mulligans.