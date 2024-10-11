Chandigarh Golf League: Defending champions Captain’s 18 set up summit clash with Partee Panthers

{Chandigarh Golf League} Rabiya Gill from Partee Panthers in action during the Chandigarh Golf League on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Top seeds Partee Panthers and defending champions Captain’s 18 recorded contrasting wins to set up the title clash at the Chandigarh Golf League 2024 being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Partee Panthers overpowered Chandigarh Gladiators 4.5-2.5 and Captain’s 18 needed another playoff to pip The Mulligans after both teams were tied at the end of the regular seven games.

Partee Panthers have had an unbeaten campaign coming into the semi-finals, and they ensured there was no upset as K Raghav Bhandari scored a comprehensive 6&4 win in the opening singles with other singles game being halved.

Gladiators stacked up on their fourballs, especially the first two games, and managed to win both highlighted by Brig PPS Dhillon and Capt MS Bedi’s 6&4 win. Panthers responded with co-owner Simarinder Singh and Bharat Bhandari winning 6&4 and Saahir Singh-Amarjot Bedi pair topping it with a 7&5 victory. Rohit Mittal and Sanjam Harish ensured there were no nerves as they closed out a 3&2 win.

In the first semis, five of the seven games went to the final hole as The Mulligans and Captain’s 18 exchanged blows throughout the match. Neither team even threatened to run away with the match, as till the last couple of games anyone could have won.

The Mulligans pipped both the singles games in their favour 1-up, with Bismad Singh and Angad Sangha carding clutch wins against Randeep Singh and Padamjit Sandhu. The pairs faced off again in the playoff and after halving the first two playoff holes, Randeep’s par on the third playoff hole took the defending champions to the summit clash.

A playoff ensued after Kanwal Bajwa and Pukhraj Singh Brar, along with Col AS Bajwa and RS Mann, registered wins for Captain’s 18. The turning point was through the second fourball game, where the unbeaten pair of Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo couldn’t register a full point after being 3-up with 3 to play. Bhupinder Mundh and Rajiv Moudgil won the final three holes to halve their game to come back and give their team another chance. Defending champions Captain’s 18 will now look to retain the title as they meet Partee Panthers in the final on Saturday.

Results

The Mulligans 3.5-3.5 Captain’s 18; Captain’s 18 won after a three hole playoff

Partee Panthers 4.5-2.5 Chandigarh Gladiators