Chandigarh Golf League: Fairway Comets, Sultans of Swing dominate Day 3

The Fairway Comets overpowered joint defending champions Partee Panthers 5-2 on Day 3 of the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday, while Sultans of Swing thrashed Chandigarh Gladiators 6-1. Hunting Hawks pipped Golf Masters 4-3, and Moksha Royals secured their first win, beating Green Gators 4.5-2.5. A player in action during Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The marquee match of the day saw Partee Panthers, also starting their campaign, square up against Fairway Comets. In fact, the opening singles saw the new Asia Pacific Seniors Champion Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Fairway Comets) take on Raghav Bhandari. In a tipsy turvy game, Sandeep started on the front foot and led on the turn 1 Up. Raghav turned the game around to lead 2 Up with three to play before Sandeep won three holes in a row to win 1 Up. In the fourballs, Prithvi Singh Sandhu and Jasbir Singh Maggu produced a 4&3 result to seal the points for the Comets. For the Panthers, the two points came from Sahil Sahgal and the Simarinder Singh-Aarman Singh Kler pair.

Sultans of Swing came out all guns blazing as Tarun Lehal and Feroz Singh Garewal brought up comfortable singles wins before the Rabbin Saini-Col PS Mangat won 6&4. Another big win came from Dilsher Sukhija and Sampat Singh (5&4) as Saurabh Singh Mangat & Sehajbir Singh Sidhu closed out the match 2&1. However, the consolation win for the Gladiators was courtesy a massive 7&6 result by Ashwinder Singh and Col VP Singh.

Table topper Hunting Hawks had a tougher outing this time against Golf Masters as Navjot Mann (Golf Masters) and Kulwaran Singh (Hunting Hawks) won their respective games to split the singles. Col HS Sethi and Harinder Singh Mann won 4&3 for the Masters while GS Bakshi and Ravibir Singh recorded a 4&2 win in the anchor game. Despite the close scoreline, only one game went the distance which proved decisive as Arun Talwar and Narbir Singh Kahlon brought it home for the Hawks.

In the day’s final match, Moksha Royals put up a spirited performance as they pulled through in the fourball games after scoring only 0.5 in the singles courtesy Vaneet Mohan. Their pairs scored some early wins with Virain Khosla - Manu Khosla and Amit Saini - Vishal Sharma winning 5&4. The skipper Darvesh Kumar combined with Tejpal Brar to get their team over line with 4&2 result.