Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers roar back in contention

{Chandigarh Golf League}

Members of the Netsmartz Tigers at the Chandigarh Golf League. (HT Photo)

Netsmartz Tigers whitewashed the Ninjas 7-0 to record and got back in contention after heavy defeats in their opening two matches of the Chandigarh Golf League’s second season being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Buoyed by their win in their previous match, Netsmartz Tigers, last year’s bronze medalists pushed their opposition onto the backfoot. Capt YS Sidhu went for it in the singles games along with Dilsher Grewal as they both recorded wins on the 15th hole. The league’s oldest player, Simran Singh, who will turn 90 next week, combined with JS Mahi to win his game two-up and inspire his team.

The rest of the fourball pairs followed with Sangram Singh and Sukhirat Singh winning by a big margin of 6 and 4. This win brings them into contention for the top 12 places and the pressure ramps up on the other teams to score maximum points in the last couple of round robin matches. They become only the second ever team to win all their games in a match.

In the day’s other matches, Moksha Royals pipped Green Gators 4-3 while Canam Raptors were held by Empire on the very last hole in a see-saw battle while the Pirates of the Greens and Hunting Hawks match also went to the wire with the Pirates winning it right at the death.

Moksha Royals came back from two successive losses to put one past Green Gators. After RS Bedi gave the Gators an opening point with a 2 and 1, Arvind Bajaj closed out his game for the Royals with 3 and 1 of his own. Dilsher Sukhija and Surinder Jit Singh put the Gators up ahead with a 4 and 3 win before the final two fourballs going the Royals way with 5 and 4 wins courtesy skipper Darvesh Kumar and his partner Capt GS Ghuman.

Defending champions Canam Raptors were pegged back by Empire in a 3.5-3.5 tie after leading for most of the day. Throughout the round, games going one after the other were alternating in lead with the Raptors skipper Col IS Bains getting over the line 3 and 2 against Amarjit Singh Sandhu before Justice Amit Rawal halved his game with a clutch putt on the final hole for Empire. The Raptors couldn’t capitalise on the fourballs as after sharing four such games, MS Pooni and Amardeep Singh Brar managed to win the final hole and split the points equally for their team.

The Pirates hunted down the Hawks in a tense match where six of the seven games went to the final hole. For much of the round the Hunting Hawks were in a slender lead with the Pirates keeping touch all through. Col VS Panag of the Pirates held Hawks’ Puneet Dhiman by winning the final hole and gave momentum to the rest of the games following as Col PJS Atwal won one-up after winning the final two holes in an epic battle to give Pirates the upper hand in the singles.

Next up were Vivek Krishan U and Brig Kishore Malhotra, who scored a point for the Green Brigade after Gurpreet Singh Bakshi and Jitendra Singh Sodhi finished their game 3 and 2 earlier for the Hunting Hawks.

Results

Green Gators 3-4 Moksha Royals

Netsmartz Tigers 7-0 Golf Ninjas

Empire 3.5-3.5 Canam Raptors

Pirates of the Greens 4-3 Hunting Hawks

