Chandigarh Golf League: Pirates of the Greens, Canam Raptors log win

Pirates of the Greens recorded a big 6-1 win over Signature Chiefs in a contest held during the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. MPS Mann (HT Photo)

In the day’s other matches, Canam Raptors pipped the Tee Birds 4-3 as did Golf Ninjas who won 4-3 against Seven Iron. Two-time defending champions Captain’s 18 began their campaign with a 4.5-2.5 win over the debutants GB Legends.

The Pirates completed the singles sweep in quick time with YP Ghuman scoring a 7&6 win and Harjote Sidhu coming home 6&4.

Col Gurpreet Singh and Kabir Singh Dhaliwal also took the first fourball game 4&3 to leave skipper Amandeep Bhaika & Brig JS Chatha seal the points with a 3&1 win.

Manishtha Rao and Zorawar Singh scored the consolation point for the Chiefs as they won 4&3.

Captain’s 18 drubbed the debutants GB Legends with a fine win as HS Kang stole the limelight. He carded a 7&6 win which was backed by Padamjit Sandhu’s 2 Up win on the final hole. While Rajiv Moudgil and YS Bains closed out the win with a 4&3 scoreline, Naunihal Singh and Jastar Singh Billing pair brought the first cheers for the Legends as they won 6&4. The final game was halved as both teams squandered leads at different points in the game.

Golf Ninjas and Seven Iron went head to head with each other with all seven games finishing in the final three holes. Three games went to the wire as Col SDS Batth for the Ninjas carded a comeback 2 Up win while Ashray Gakhar-Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi & Col Avnish Sharma-Capt GS Ghuman pairs scored 1 Up wins for Seven Iron.

Skipper Girish Virk opened the scoring for the Ninjas with a fine 3&2 win.

The day’s opening match saw inaugural champions Canam Raptors combine well to outlast Tee Birds as Col IS Bains got home with a 5&4 win in his singles game.

Col NP Singh and Col PJS Atwal won 4&2 to get ahead in the match after Vivek Krishan had given an early point to the Tee Birds.

Co-owner B Chandrasekhar combined with Hiteshwar Riar as they carded a 5&4 win to keep the match in the balance before Rakesh Jolly & RS Chahal won 2 Up and MPS Mann & Surinder Malhi closed out with a 3&2 triumph.