Chandigarh Golf League: Quarterfinal ties | Panthers crash out; it’s Captain’s vs Aces, Sultans vs Mulligans in semis

Last season’s joint-winners Partee Panthers crashed out of the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League after losing the quarter-final tie to Sultans of the Swing (4-3) on Tuesday. This was the Sultans’ first-ever progression to the semifinals, where they will face The Mulligans on October 23.

In the another match, Captain’s 18, the joint defending champions, marched into the semis with a commanding 5.5-1.5 win over Hunting Hawks, while Punjab Aces and The Mulligans secured the semifinal berths with identical 4.5-2.5 victories over Fairway Comets and Swinging Samurai, respectively. Punjab Aces will meet Captain’s 18 in the other semifinal.

Sultans started off as slow but turned match in their favour

The Sultans came into this match having never progressed to the semi-finals and it looked like the Panthers had their number at the halfway stage. They trailed 1-6 but all games were tight with a difference of a hole or two. Feroz Singh Garewal and Viraj Gadhoke played out a tie after Viraj had led most of their singles game. Raghav Bhandari of Partee Panthers put on a stunning display of ball striking and won his game 5 and 4 comfortably. Skipper Bikram Bhinder brought parity to the match after he combined with Himmat Mahal to get a point for the Sultans.

After Aarman Singh Kler of the Panthers, who hit an impressive hole-in-one on the 8th hole, paired with Simarinder Singh and won 5 and 4 in the anchor game, the match took a decisive turn towards the Sultans. Three games went to the wire with Rabbin Saini-Col PS Mangat and Dilsher Sukhija-Sampat Singh pairs recording narrow one-up wins to put their team through.

How Aces got the better of Comets

In the first quarter-final, Punjab Aces beat the 2023 finalists Fairway Comets after surviving a late scare. The 2022 runners-up almost made heavy weather of their big lead and it took the fourth fourball pair of Akshay Verma and Col AS Sekhon to complete the win. The singles games saw Mivaan Singh play out a tie against the Asia Pacific Seniors Champion Bobby Sandhu with Rao Birender Sidhu taking a 4 and 2 win. Kanwaljit Singh Gill and Admiral Sunil Lanba kept the Comets in the game with a 4 and 3 win with Varun Rao and Mehar Atwal making Aces favourites again. It came down to the middle fourball games which went the distance and Jaskirat Dulet and Rupinder Singh ensured that Aces closed out the match.

Mulligans make it three in a row

The Mulligans, who were seeded second, progressed to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. They wrapped up their singles games courtesy Himmat Singh (WDP) and Angad Sangha who both won 5 and 4. Ajay Kanwar won two-up with Harjeet Singh to put The Mulligans one point away from victory. Deshvir Singh and Hitesh Arora pulled a point back for Samurai with a 2 and 1 win as did Gurpreet Singh Khehra and Col BS Rangi in the anchor game. The winning point came from Sultan Singh Matharoo and Amrinder Singh’s 3 and 1 win.

Captains prove their mettle

Captain’s 18, after looking vulnerable in the past couple of rounds, demonstrated why they have had the rolling trophy for the past two years. They displayed dominance in the singles with HS Kang winning 5 and 3 and Randeep Singh winning 3 and 2. In the fourball games, Col AS Bajwa and Saurabh Nagpal won 5 and 4 with two pairs BS Mundh-YS Bains and Rajiv Moudgil-BS Sidhu winning 2 and 1 to put the result beyond doubt. The Hunting Hawks, having amassed 30 points in the round robin stage and took the top seed, won their only game courtesy Aryan Singh Kamboj and Rohit Singh Dagar. The anchor game was halved.

QF results

Punjab Aces 4.5-2.5 Fairway Comets

Sultans of Swing 4-3 Partee Panthers

The Mulligans 4.5-2.5 Swinging Samurai

Hunting Hawks 1.5-5.5 Captain’s 18