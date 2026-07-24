Shops, restaurants, offices in Connaught Place shut early amid heightened security

Shops, restaurants, and offices across Connaught Place closed early on Thursday after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an urgent advisory asking establishments to close by 6.30pm as a precautionary measure amid heightened movement of people and security personnel in the area. The advisory issued said, “Looking at the critical situation around CP, all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026.” (HT Photo)

The advisory, issued on Thursday morning, said, “Looking at the critical situation around CP, all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026.”

The circular further requested all establishment owners/occupiers to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save themselves from any loss of property and injury.

The association said the circular came after advise from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

However, an official denied that it had given any such directions had been formally given. “We have not given any such official advisory for shops to be shut. The letter mentions a telephone call with the chairperson and the vice chairperson, but no formal statement has been made by the NDMC on this,” an NDMC official, requesting anonymity.

Following the advisory, commercial activity in the Capital’s central business district wound down well before usual closing hours. Several establishments began shutting by 6pm, while others operated with half-closed shutters for a brief period. By around 7.30pm, nearly all shops, restaurants and offices in the area had closed.

Atul Bhargava, president of the NDTA, said the decision was taken purely as a precautionary measure.

“The number of people coming in this area is much higher today. We got calls from NDMC that it is advisable to close the shops by 6.30pm. Thankfully, no property damage has been reported so far even on July 20. We have around 1,400 shops and over 1,000 big and small offices in the area and this is a precautionary measure,” Bhargava said.

According to the association, the advisory was prompted by a much larger influx of people into the area and increased movement of security forces, with the objective of preventing any damage to commercial establishments.

The impact of the advisory was visible across restaurants as well. A staff member at Daryaganj restaurant, located at the Sansad Marg intersection, said the outlet, which usually closes between 2pm and 4pm after lunch before reopening for the evening, remained shut after the afternoon break. Staff members were asked to stay back for some time in case the advisory changed, but the restaurant did not reopen.

Business owners also cited concerns over the situation in the area during the past few days.

“The situation was fine till there were protestors and students, but for the past couple of days there have been a lot of rowdy elements coming in during late evenings, who are creating lawlessness. We are ourselves now scared that our property may be damaged. Fearing another round of clashes, the police must have issued this advisory,” said Varun Jain, owner of Super Jainson, a fragrance and novelty store in Connaught Place.

A staff member at Pind Balluchi restaurant said the outlet and several others had already been closing around 7pm every day for the past couple of days because of low footfall and the prevailing security concerns, adding that Thursday’s advisory only reinforced the decision to shut early.