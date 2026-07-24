Delhi police to probe violence against police in CJP protest, 11 FIRs filed so far

Two specialised investigation units of Delhi Police -- special cell and crime branch — will probe the cases filed in connection with the alleged violence against security personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protests in central Delhi, two senior police officers familiar with the development said on Thursday. Two specialised units of the Delhi Police have started probing alleged instances of violence against security personnel by protesters. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officers said at least 129 personnel have been injured since a march was taken out on July 20; at least 11 police officers were injured on Wednesday alone.

A total of 11 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered as of Wednesday at five police stations in New Delhi district. The latest FIR was lodged on Wednesday on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, robbery and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous injury to deter public servants from discharge of their duties. No arrests have been made in any of these cases, the officers said.

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Officers also said a wireless set, one gold chain, a gold ring, and a mobile phone were stolen from the injured officers.

The special cell has taken up one case registered at the Parliament Street police station to probe “larger conspiracy” angle to the entire protests and the multiple rounds of violence; the crime branch will take up the remaining 10 cases to identify and arrest those involved in the clashes and alleged stone pelting.

HT has seen the formal order issued in this regard to the crime branch on Thursday. The top brass of the city police has also instructed personnel to remain deployed in large groups.

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One of the officers cited above said the special cell team has started collecting electronic evidence in the form of videos circulating on social media, exchange of chats through encrypted messaging applications, dump data of mobile phones active at Jantar Mantar sit-in protest site and roads adjoining Parliament, videos recorded on CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras of security personnel. “We have found over 400 videos related to the violence on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” the officer said.

The special cell has also collected images of people with criminal antecedents through the face recognition system (FRS). “We have identified 8-10 such criminals...They will be served notices, asking them to join the probe,” the officer said.

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On Wednesday, at least three rounds of violence erupted near Sansad Marg-Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place outer circle, leaving 11 police officers injured. An FIR in this connection, seen by HT, was registered at Connaught Place police station. Track live updates here

“...Protesters and rioters forcefully obstructed public servants in the discharge of their public duties, inflicted bodily injuries on police personnel with intent to kill them...,” the FIR read.