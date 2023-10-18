Chandigarh Golf League Season 2: Mulligans thump Canam Raptors 7-0 to enter quarters

The Mulligans logged a big 7-0 win over defending champions Canam Raptors in the Super 12 pre- quarterfinals, of the Chandigarh Golf League being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club, and entered the quarterfinals. Players in action during Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Soaring Eagles pipped the Partee Panthers 4-3, in another huge result to enter the quarters. Swinging Samurai joined the two teams with a 4-3 win of their own against Sleepy Owl Chargers with Punjab Aces making it through by beating the spirited Pirates of the Greens 4.5-2.5. The four teams will join top seeds Captain’s 18, Fairway Comets, Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators and the Hunting Hawks for a place in the semi-finals.

The Mulligans made strides from the word go and were in the lead in almost all games throughout the match. The Raptors never got a look in as Bismad Singh and Manan Mahajan won the singles games easily 5 and 4 and 3 and 2 respectively. The fourball pairs followed with skipper Gauhar Pruthi and Ashwinder Singh winning 4 and 2 and Amrinder Singh-Jaskeerat Matharoo pair winning 4 and 3 to fly past the mark. The other pairs brought it home without damage to make them the first team ever to effect a whitewash in the knockout stages of the league.

For Soaring Eagles Udey Brar played a great shot under the pump to win his singles game 2 Up while Rabiya Gill got the better of three time Club Champion Raghav Bhandari to split the points. Bhavkaran Singh and Atul Sehgal got home easily with a 5 and 4 win with Amandeep Bhaika and Jaspreet Sokhi winning 3 and 2. Two games were halved while the difference maker was the MP Singh-Akshay Verma pair winning their game 1 Up to put their team through.

After Col H Panging had given the Chargers a lead with 4&2 win, the Swinging Samurai got themselves in the right gears as Col AD Singh won his singles 2 and 1 while BS Gill and Ramnik Singh Tiwana won 3 and 2. KPS Bhatti and Col Raju Walia won 4 and 3 to close the match with one game to play.

In the final pre-quarterfinal, skipper Mivaan Singh won his game 6 and 4 to put the first point on the board for Punjab Aces. Rao Birender Singh had to use all his experience on the final three holes to pip Col VS Panag on the final hole after being held close for most of the game. The Pirates had led in the early parts of the match but the Aces found a way back into the games with Balpreet Ghuman and Shiv Singh winning the anchor game 3 and 2 after Avirat Sundra and Brig Kishore Malhotra had put up the point for the Pirates.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON