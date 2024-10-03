Chandigarh Golf League: Sultans of Swing, Green Gators carve out impressive victories

Sultans of Swing gave a stellar performance to outplay Tee Birds 4-3 in a contest during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Tarun Lehal of Sultans of Swing in action during Chandigarh Golf League. (HT Photo)

In other matches, Green Gators overpowered Fairway Comets 4-3, while Partee Panthers concluded their round robin campaign with a 6-1 win over Seven Iron. Captain’s 18 bolstered their qualification with a 5-2 win over Pirates of the Greens.

Tee Birds won their singles games with skipper Saurabh Mangat and co-owner B Chandrasekhar to register a crucial 2&1 win. The Sultans had consolidated their four-ball pairings and their strategy fructified with three big game wins, including Navtaj Sujlana and Bikramjit Bhinder’s 7&5 victory. At 3 points a piece, the match result came down to the anchor game which swayed till Amandeep Bath saw partner Gaurav Sethi make a clutch par on the 18th to seal the deal.

Defending champions Captain’s 18teed offthe final match of the day and were quick off the blocks with twin 5&4 wins in the singles games. Kanwal Bajwa and Pukhraj Singh Brar came home with a 7&6 win, while Yadvinder S Bains-Wg Cdr LS Sandhu sealed the win with a 2&1 result. Col Rupendra Singh and Gaurav Talwar scored a full point for the Pirates, who are knocked out of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Partee Panthers logged a win, starting with a 5&4 from K Raghav Bhandari. Sahil Sahgal and Jaspreet Bhaika wrapped up a huge 8&6 win, followed by Simarinder Singh and Bharat Bhandari’s 6&5 win in the anchor game. Seven Iron’s consolation point came from Jayant Pathak and Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi’s 4&3 win.

In the opening match of the day, Green Gators would have felt they could have closed better after looking good for at least five points. In the end, Rabbin Saini’s 1-up win proved crucial as the Fairway Comets won two of the last three games on the final hole as the margins decreased. Sidhant Jain and Amandeep Virk’s pair won 4&3 to match their team mates RS Bedi and Jaspreet Sokhi.

Results

Green Gators 4-3 Fairway Comets

Partee Panthers 6-1 Seven Iron

Tee Birds 3-4 Sultans of Swing

Captain’s 18 5-2 Pirates of the Greens