Chandigarh Golf League: Sultans of Swing, Green Gators carve out impressive victories
Defending champions Captain’s 18teed offthe final match of the day and were quick off the blocks with twin 5&4 wins in the singles games
Sultans of Swing gave a stellar performance to outplay Tee Birds 4-3 in a contest during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens.
In other matches, Green Gators overpowered Fairway Comets 4-3, while Partee Panthers concluded their round robin campaign with a 6-1 win over Seven Iron. Captain’s 18 bolstered their qualification with a 5-2 win over Pirates of the Greens.
Tee Birds won their singles games with skipper Saurabh Mangat and co-owner B Chandrasekhar to register a crucial 2&1 win. The Sultans had consolidated their four-ball pairings and their strategy fructified with three big game wins, including Navtaj Sujlana and Bikramjit Bhinder’s 7&5 victory. At 3 points a piece, the match result came down to the anchor game which swayed till Amandeep Bath saw partner Gaurav Sethi make a clutch par on the 18th to seal the deal.
Defending champions Captain’s 18teed offthe final match of the day and were quick off the blocks with twin 5&4 wins in the singles games. Kanwal Bajwa and Pukhraj Singh Brar came home with a 7&6 win, while Yadvinder S Bains-Wg Cdr LS Sandhu sealed the win with a 2&1 result. Col Rupendra Singh and Gaurav Talwar scored a full point for the Pirates, who are knocked out of the tournament.
Earlier in the day, Partee Panthers logged a win, starting with a 5&4 from K Raghav Bhandari. Sahil Sahgal and Jaspreet Bhaika wrapped up a huge 8&6 win, followed by Simarinder Singh and Bharat Bhandari’s 6&5 win in the anchor game. Seven Iron’s consolation point came from Jayant Pathak and Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi’s 4&3 win.
In the opening match of the day, Green Gators would have felt they could have closed better after looking good for at least five points. In the end, Rabbin Saini’s 1-up win proved crucial as the Fairway Comets won two of the last three games on the final hole as the margins decreased. Sidhant Jain and Amandeep Virk’s pair won 4&3 to match their team mates RS Bedi and Jaspreet Sokhi.
Results
Green Gators 4-3 Fairway Comets
Partee Panthers 6-1 Seven Iron
Tee Birds 3-4 Sultans of Swing
Captain’s 18 5-2 Pirates of the Greens