Chandigarh Golf league: Tee Birds upset in-form Panthers

Tee Birds caused a big upset and threw the qualification spots open with a stunning 5-2 win over Partee Panthers in the Chandigarh Golf League season 2 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. This was Tee Birds’ first win in the tournament.

A player in action during the Chandigarh Golf League on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar /HT)

Tee Birds took full advantage of changes in Panthers’ line up. On back of the win, they climbed up the leader board.

The Panthers started well and put up two points on the board, courtesy Amarjot Singh Bedi and the pair of Bhavkaran Singh and Lieutenant Genenal Balvinder Singh Sachar. In-form Tee Birds’ Dr Shobhit Ghai had already won the second singles game 4 and 3. The pair of Ajay Wadhwa and Muneet Jakhar followed suit with a 2 up win and put their team in prime position as they swept the final three fourball games.

In other matches, The Mulligans won their third straight match with a 4.5-2.5 result against the Punjab Aces, Swinging Samurai pipped Chandigarh Gladiators 4-3 and Captain’s 18 continued their good form with a 5-2 victory over the Golf Masters.

The Mulligans continued their unbeaten run in the league with a hard fought 4.5-2.5 win against the out-of-form Punjab Aces.

Skipper Mivaan Singh got the Aces going with an off-colour 2 and 1 win. Manan Mahajan’s superb win on the final hole inspired The Mulligans. The seesaw battle could have gone either way as three of the fourball games were halved and The Mulligans needed the pairs of Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo and Sultan Singh Matharoo and APS Kahai to register the full points.

Despite a loss against The Swinging Samurai, Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators managed to salvage enough points to share the top spot of the leader board. The Gladiators will be disappointed with the singles games going against the form guide with SK Sharma and Colonel AD Singh registering wins for the Samurai.

The Gladiators, courtesy Bikramjit Singh Bhinder and Hanima Grewal, and Colonel Narjit Singh and Dr Vinninder Singh Sachdev, got the much needed points. The Samurai’s captain BS Gill and Ramnik Singh Tiwana ensured they take home majority points with a brilliant 4 and 2 win.

Captain’s 18 cruised to a 5-2 win against Golf Masters. For the Golf Masters, skipper Amandeep Singh Bath won his game on the final hole.

Rahul Aggarwal won his singles for the Captain’s 18, who went on to dominate the fourball games as the pairs of YS Bains and Captain MS Bedi, and Dr Narinder Arora and Captain PK Mehta, won 4 and 3 while all others finished 2 and 1 with the Captain’s 18 winning two and losing one.

