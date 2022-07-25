Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21

Taking a cue from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata golf club leagues, the CGC came up with the idea of hosting such a league. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league
Chandigarh Golf Club president Col HS Chahal and Brandon de Souza briefing the team owners on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal.

Taking a cue from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata golf club leagues, the CGC came up with the idea of hosting such a league. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league. The captain of CGC course Beeru Sibia said it was important to find a suitable calendar for the league keeping in mind the annual events in order to get it going.

A team having maximum of 18 players will be participating and purse for the winning team is 8 lakh while for the runner up team, it is 4 lakh, apart from other prizes according to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media, Chandigarh Golf Club.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP