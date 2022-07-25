Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal.

Taking a cue from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata golf club leagues, the CGC came up with the idea of hosting such a league. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league. The captain of CGC course Beeru Sibia said it was important to find a suitable calendar for the league keeping in mind the annual events in order to get it going.

A team having maximum of 18 players will be participating and purse for the winning team is ₹8 lakh while for the runner up team, it is ₹4 lakh, apart from other prizes according to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media, Chandigarh Golf Club.