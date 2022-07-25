Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21
The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal.
Taking a cue from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata golf club leagues, the CGC came up with the idea of hosting such a league. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league. The captain of CGC course Beeru Sibia said it was important to find a suitable calendar for the league keeping in mind the annual events in order to get it going.
A team having maximum of 18 players will be participating and purse for the winning team is ₹8 lakh while for the runner up team, it is ₹4 lakh, apart from other prizes according to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media, Chandigarh Golf Club.
Four held in Ambala carjacking case
Four days after a group of men allegedly robbed a Toyota Fortuner SUV from a local, police's crime investigation agency-1 unit on Saturday arrested four men in connection with the case. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station on July 21, in which resident of Omaxe Greens, Mahinder Singh had alleged that three to four men had snatched his vehicle from Hisar Road last night.
Mohali | 30-year-old’s body found in canal, wife, mother-in-law arrested for murder
The body of a 30-year-old man was found in Ganda Kheri canal, following which his wife and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder. Both were produced before the court where Preeti reportedly admitted that she killed her husband as she was fed up of his “suspicious” nature. The couple got married in 2017 and has a two-year-old son. The victim's father, Santosh Kumar said he was initially told that Gurdeep had slipped and fallen into Ganda Kheri canal.
Chandigarh | PUTA requests policy for utilisation of funds
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to frame a policy at the earliest for the utilisation of funds under “impetus to research”. They have requested V-C to take necessary steps to ensure that extra fee charged for that period is refunded without any further delay.
Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).
Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch
The 'Aerotropolis' township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act.
