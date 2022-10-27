Chandigarh Golf League: Top 3 seeds book semi-final slots

Top three seeds - Netsmartz Tigers, Captain’s 18 and Canam Raptors - scored wins in their respective quarter-final matches on Wednesday to book their semi-final slots at the Chandigarh Golf League being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The opening quarter-final saw the Netsmartz Tigers comprehensively beat Empire 5-2. The numbers started adding up for the Tigers once the pair of captain Amandeep Bhaika and Dilmick Lamba registered a quick 6&5 win. The singles games were split between the teams, but post that result, it was Tigers all the way with them registering 3 more points out of the last 4.

They will now face Punjab Aces, who pipped the Hunting Hawks 4.5-2.5 in a closely contested match. In a first for the tournament, all games but one went down the wire and finished on the 18th hole with the other one finishing just a hole earlier on the 17th.

In an epic see-saw battle, it was the Aces who held their nerve to get over the line and be the only team to have beaten a higher seeded one after the round robin stage. The bottom half of the draw saw Captain’s 18 getting the better of Green Gators 5.5-1.5 after a tense match which saw the lead fluctuate multiple times. The Captain’s 18 team got off to a really poor start, but started recovering midway through the round. They inched their way back and eventually ended with the biggest margin of victory on the day.

In the final quarter-final, Canam Raptors beat Chandigarh Gladiators 4.5-2.5 to seal the final semi-final spot. The result never looked in doubt as the Raptors took the lead from the get go and never looked like going behind at any stage of the match. They will now face Captain’s 18.