Chandigarh golfer Sandeep Sandhu wins Hong Kong Seniors Open

Chandigarh-based golfer Sandeep Sandhu became the first Indian to win the Hong Kong Seniors Open Amateur Championship played at The Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling. Chandigarh-based golfer Sandeep Sandhu shot a 71 on day one and was in the lead by one stroke. (HT Photo)

The club has three golf courses adjacent to each other and the event was played on the new course. Sandhu shot a 71 on day one and was in the lead by one stroke. On day two, the wind picked up and the course was playing tough. Most players found scoring difficult, while Sandhu brought in a score of 72 thus further consolidating his position on the leader board.

Going on to the final round, Sandhu was paired with Ian Clarke from the United Kingdom and Douglas Williams from Hong Kong. Douglas was the defending champion and a local player on the golf course. He was expected to have a strong finish and challenge Sandhu’s dominance.

Seasoned Sandhu played strong steady golf through the first nine to make two birdies and then through the back nine he made four more birdies to shoot a score of 67. Clarke and Williams both faltered on the back nine to give Sandhu a comfortable 12 shot victory making him the first Indian to win the event.