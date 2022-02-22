Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu eyeing second PGTI title

Having won his first senior PGTI Championship title at Digboi and attained a career-best rank of 6 in the order of merit a few months ago, Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu is riding high on confidence ahead of the Gujarat Open starting on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. The 24-year-old golfer wants to carry forward his good form going into the PGTI season and make the chances count.

“It was great to win the PGTI Championship title at Digboi and lay my hands on the trophy. Now I want to do that often and make it a habit. I had been training hard and working hard on my skills in the last 45 days with my coach Jesse Grewal and trainer Lovish Choudhary for the upcoming season. I hope to do well in the Gujarat Open and aim for a win. It is important that I finish in the top five and take my world ranking well within the 400-mark to qualify for the Asian Games,” said Sandhu, who is now ranked 512 in world rankings.

“I feel the major reason for the results last season were basically believing in myself and following my work ethics,” he said, while happy with his off-season preparations. The season tees off with the Gujarat golf championship in Ahmedabad and marks the beginning of a packed and exciting calendar for the young golfer.

“I will be playing a couple of Asian Tour events starting from March 2022, followed by a majority of PGTI events in April and then I will be stepping onto the Asian Tour. At the end of the year, I’m planning to test myself in the Japanese Tour Q-School,” added Sandhu, who earned praise from legend Jeev Milkha Singh and ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu after he bagged his maiden title at Digboi.

“When top-notch golfers like them appreciate you, it means a lot. I have been closely following Shubhankar’s career and he has been an inspiration. I want to carry on the momentum and make use of the chances I get in the season,” said Sandhu, who is thrilled to finally see the Indian golfing calendar is back on track and he will get to play a number of events this season.

However, he is quite disappointed with the cancellation of the national championship Indian Open due to the pandemic. “The Indian Open got cancelled for the third time. It was very disappointing. Leaving behind that, it will be a packed year, there will be a lot more events than last year, now that we are getting out of the pandemic, so a lot to look forward to,” he said.