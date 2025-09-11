Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Chandigarh: Governor Kataria addresses residents’ concerns during weekly Janta Darbar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 06:42 am IST

The governor listened to each person, took note of their issues, and directed officials present to initiate prompt action

Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday held a Janta Darbar at the UT Secretariat.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacting with residents during weekly Janta Darbar at the UT Secretariat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A large number of people from across Chandigarh participated and shared their grievances. The governor listened to each person, took note of their issues, and directed officials present to initiate prompt action. On-the-spot instructions were given to ensure timely redressal.

The Janta Darbar is held every Wednesday from 10 am to 12.30 pm at UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh and meetings are conducted by prior appointment.

The objective of these Janta Darbars is not only to hear the voices of citizens but also to provide effective and speedy solutions to their problems. The governor’s secretariat has planned to hold such sessions to provide people with a direct channel to communicate their concerns to the highest office of the union territory.

