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Chandigarh: Grudge over property sale motive behind Sector 9 shooting

The conspiracy began to take shape in 2025, when her associates met to discuss resolving the dispute

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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The shooting on Chamanpreet Singh (31) alias Cheeni while he was coming out from a gym in Sector 9 has been linked to resentment of a woman in Sector 35 over a property deal. The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has confirmed this by arresting the accused Amreen Kaur and have alleged this links the crime to organised crime syndicates.

On March 18, the duo carried out the fatal shooting of Chamanpreet Singh as directed. (HT File)

The victim was shot dead on March 18 2026, outside a gym parking area. As per the police, Amreen who is allegedly a relative of a senior police officer in Punjab. Officials of the crime branch remained unavailable for details regarding the accused’s profile despite multiple attempts to reach out to them.

She harbored a grudge against Cheeni over a property she had recently purchased in New Chandigarh. Amreen alleged that Chamanpreet had defrauded and cheater her during the transaction, sold the property at an inflated price to her and withheld possession, leading to financial losses.

As alleged by the police she was driven by a desire to teach him a lesson. She sought the assistance of gangster Lucky Patial to eliminate Chamanpreet.

Further details are being verified, and the investigation is ongoing to identify other potential accomplices involved in the logistics and funding of this crime.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Grudge over property sale motive behind Sector 9 shooting
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Grudge over property sale motive behind Sector 9 shooting
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