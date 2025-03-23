Menu Explore
MOhali: Gym trainer caught with weapon, 12 cartridges

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 23, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Police had recovered three sophisticated weapons, including a Glock pistol, a rifle and a .39-bore pistol, along with ammunition, 400 gm opium and ₹ 2.5 lakh from the flat where Lovi was hiding

A day after Lovish Grover, alias Lovi, a Ludhiana-based gangster, was arrested after being shot in the leg during a police encounter in Shiva Enclave on VIP Road, Zirakpur, police nabbed his accomplice on Saturday.

Police recovered a pistol, 12 live cartridges and opium from the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, a Sangrur native currently residing on rent in Orbit Apartments, Zirakpur (HT Photo)
Police recovered a pistol, 12 live cartridges and opium from the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, a Sangrur native currently residing on rent in Orbit Apartments, Zirakpur (HT Photo)

Police also recovered a pistol, 12 live cartridges and opium from the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, a Sangrur native currently residing on rent in Orbit Apartments, Zirakpur.

According to police, the accused is a gym trainer and is an accomplice of the key accused, Lovi, who was nabbed on Friday.

Police had recovered three sophisticated weapons, including a Glock pistol, a rifle and a .39-bore pistol, along with ammunition, 400 gm opium and 2.5 lakh from the flat where Lovi was hiding.

