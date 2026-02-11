Chandigarh: Haryana to double grants for panchayats doing outstanding work for SCs’ welfare

The Haryana government has decided to increase the grants given to outstanding panchayats working for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. The CM said that eminent citizens should be included in meetings held at district and sub-division levels. (HT Photo)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said that such grants are given as an incentive to outstanding panchayats working for the welfare of SCs. The CM also announced the establishment of a standalone investigation wing in every police station.

The CM, who was chairing a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to review the implementation of the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, said among the criteria for selecting outstanding panchayats was ensuring that no atrocities are committed against SCs, full utilisation of SC component funds, conducting campaigns against drug abuse in villages, preventing stubble burning, resolving drinking water problems, among others.

The CM said that charge sheets should be filed in court within 60 days in cases registered under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. He said that under the three new criminal laws implemented by the government, there is also a provision to file charge sheets within 60 days. Separate investigating officers should also be appointed for these cases.

Saini said that since 2021, crimes against women and scheduled castes have declined in the state. In addition, there has also been a decrease in cases of robbery, property-related crimes, and threats. He said that atrocities or harassment against SCs will not be tolerated at any level.

The CM said that eminent citizens should be included in meetings held at district and sub-division levels. In addition, in every district, the deputy commissioner must conduct at least four district Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings within a year to review the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

He said that during 2025-26, financial assistance of ₹8.84 crore was provided for relief and rehabilitation to 796 victims of atrocities. The CM said that under the social harmony inter-caste marriage shagun scheme, financial assistance of ₹31.62 crore was provided to 1,265 beneficiaries including 807 women during the 2025-26 financial year.