Chandigarh has highest percentage of accidents between 9 pm and midnight: NCRB report

As per the accidental deaths and suicides in India 2022 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, Chandigarh is the only UT and major city in the country where the majority of the accidents happen between 9 pm to midnight.

(Representational image)

As per the data, 26.89% of the total 238 accidents in 2022 in Chandigarh, or over one in four accidents happened between 9 pm to midnight. This percentage is also higher as compared to the national average, the UT total average, and 51 other major cities’ total average for which data has been given in the NCRB report.

In Chandigarh, 64 of 238 total accidents were reported between 9 pm to midnight followed by 36 accidents each between midnight to 3 am and 3 pm to 6 pm, and 35 accidents between 6 pm to 9 pm. Overall, most accidents for states, UTs and other cities were observed between 6 pm to 9 pm.

Speaking about this, member of national road safety council Kamaljeet Singh Soi, said, “Chandigarh has good road infrastructure and between 9 pm to 12 pm there aren’t many visible traffic cops. Due to this, people tend to overspeed and there are more instances of drunken driving as well, which leads to more accidents.”

Traffic police need to have a shift system in place and rather than focusing on the day, traffic enforcement should be increased after the evening time, he added.

Head of the department for civil engineering in Punjab Engineering College, professor Umesh Sharma said they will have to analyse detailed data to study which kind of accidents and between what modes of transport are taking place during this time to better understand what is going wrong.

Road safety activist Harpreet Singh said, “The body’s internal clock starts to get fatigued after 3 pm, and while going back from work people are tired and tend to overspeed. Visibility due to poor lighting can also be a factor and some people think that the cameras installed by the administration don’t work at night. enforcement agencies must focus on the night time to bring down the accidents.”

In the report released on Monday, there were 238 total accidents in the city in 2022, which is the fifth highest among UTs. 203 people were injured and there were 83 fatalities. There was a 14.4% increase in total accidents in 2022 in the city, as per the report.

