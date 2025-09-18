Chandigarh: HC Bar strikes work over CJ nod to barred lawyer’s plea

Taking strong exception to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court allowing hearing of a plea from a barred woman lawyer, and police not acting on their complaint against her and another lawyer, the HC Bar body on Wednesday evening announced suspension of work on Thursday. A video of the melee that ensued after the CJ’s nod. (HT Photo)

This came amid a viral video of the second lawyer, Simranjit Singh Blassi, a supporter of Kaur, being assaulted by a group of lawyers at the court’s entry gate and Blassi later marching around the court complex, brandishing a sword.

“..Court No. 1 (the chief justice court) entertained the request of Ravneet Kaur to fix her matter for tomorrow, notwithstanding her conduct being specifically brought to the notice of the court and despite the strong objections raised by the Bar,” the message sent out to lawyers said after the executive committee of the Bar decided to strike work on Thursday.

It also cited inaction by police as reason for suspending work, an action set to disrupt court operations, further impacting litigants.

“It is most unfortunate that the police officials have not registered the FIR under the relevant provisions of the IT Act, Arms Act and other applicable sections against Ravneet Kaur and Simran Singh Blassi, despite their serious acts of misconduct, assault on the honorary secretary and other members of the Bar, and open intimidation within the court premises,” the message read.

Later at night, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana held an emergency meeting and suspended licences of both Kaur and Blassi.

“They are restrained from appearing in any court or authority under the law as an advocate, as well as adorning the lawyer’s dress,” the council said in a statement.

It all started in the morning, when Kaur made a mention for urgent hearing before chief justice Sheel Nagu, alleging assault by Bar secretary. The matter was allowed for listing despite strong objection from around 100 members of the Bar present in court. While making the mention, Kaur also alleged her laptop had been stolen from the Bar library and accused executive committee members.

After the hearing ended, Blassi, while supporting Kaur, allegedly hurled abuses and brandished a sword outside the court. This enraged some lawyers, who proceeded to assault him, a video of which has gone viral.

Talking to reporters, Bar secretary Gagandeep Jammu said the woman’s licence to practice in the high court was suspended in 2023, and the order was recently extended by the current executive Bar body. Apparently due to this, she had been posting defamatory content against various members on social media and created a ruckus in the Bar room earlier in the day, upon which police were called and a complaint lodged. However, police did not act, Jammu added.

“Before the court, where she was seeking urgent hearing, she sought to make the president and secretary of the Bar parties by their name, which can’t be allowed in the absence of any allegation of mala fide. Lawyers were objecting to this. The court should not have allowed hearing of her plea. We even showed the objectionable content posted on social media by her to the chief justice. Even then it was allowed,” Jammu said, adding that the woman had filed as many as 79 complaints and was even facing contempt proceedings.

Meanwhile, by late evening, police registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. A senior police official said Kaur and Blassi were booked under various sections for attacking at least two advocates, who suffered injuries, and for threatening them. Further investigation is underway, the police said. Blassi did not respond to calls.