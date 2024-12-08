Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Heritage plaque from 1976 goes missing in Sector 35

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 08, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The plaque, installed in the green belt near the Sector 35 petrol pump, symbolised Chandigarh’s second phase of development, which included Sectors 31 to 47

A 48-year-old heritage plaque, commemorating the inauguration of the city’s second phase construction was reported missing in September.

These plaques, which can be found in various parts of the city, mark significant events in Chandigarh’s development. (HT Photo)
These plaques, which can be found in various parts of the city, mark significant events in Chandigarh’s development. (HT Photo)

The plaque, installed in the green belt near the Sector 35 petrol pump, symbolised Chandigarh’s second phase of development, which included Sectors 31 to 47. Hari Chand Singh, a junior engineer (JE) with the municipal corporation (MC), lodged the complaint, requesting legal action against unknown individuals involved in the theft of the artefact.

These plaques, which can be found in various parts of the city, mark significant events in Chandigarh’s development, including inaugurations by eminent figures, such as former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former president Dr Rajendra Prasad, preserved in their original form as symbols of the city’s heritage and history.

This is not the first time the Sector 35 plaque has been targeted. Officials familiar with the matter reveal that parts of it went missing nearly eight years ago, but no significant action was taken at the time. Despite improvements in the surrounding area’s maintenance, authorities had not implemented adequate security measures to safeguard the heritage artefact.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 380 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation in the case is underway.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On