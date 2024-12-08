Chandigarh: Heritage plaque from 1976 goes missing in Sector 35

A 48-year-old heritage plaque, commemorating the inauguration of the city’s second phase construction was reported missing in September. These plaques, which can be found in various parts of the city, mark significant events in Chandigarh’s development. (HT Photo)

The plaque, installed in the green belt near the Sector 35 petrol pump, symbolised Chandigarh’s second phase of development, which included Sectors 31 to 47. Hari Chand Singh, a junior engineer (JE) with the municipal corporation (MC), lodged the complaint, requesting legal action against unknown individuals involved in the theft of the artefact.

These plaques, which can be found in various parts of the city, mark significant events in Chandigarh’s development, including inaugurations by eminent figures, such as former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former president Dr Rajendra Prasad, preserved in their original form as symbols of the city’s heritage and history.

This is not the first time the Sector 35 plaque has been targeted. Officials familiar with the matter reveal that parts of it went missing nearly eight years ago, but no significant action was taken at the time. Despite improvements in the surrounding area’s maintenance, authorities had not implemented adequate security measures to safeguard the heritage artefact.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 380 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation in the case is underway.