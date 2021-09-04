Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: History-sheeter, aged 22, held for robbery

A 22-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran, who is named as an accused in 11 cases, has been arrested for robbing a high court employee at knifepoint, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The complainant, who works as a gardener at the Punjab and Haryana high court, had reported that two people had dragged him and attacked him with a knife near Shani Mandir in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on August 11. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A 22-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran, who is named as an accused in 11 cases, has been arrested for robbing a high court employee at knifepoint, the police said on Friday.

Sandeep, alias Vicky, was drunk when he and his juvenile accomplice had robbed complainant Jagannath of Mauli Jagran Complex on August 11. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody. The juvenile was apprehended on August 12 and sent to juvenile home in Sector 25.

Jagannath, who works as a gardener at Punjab and Haryana high court, had reported that two unknown persons had dragged him and attacked him with a knife near railway boundary, Shani Mandir, on August 11. A mobile phone and purse containing 250 cash, Aadhaar card, Pan Card and identity card were reported stolen.

The police said accused Sandeep was also booked for attempt to murder after he along with others had injured nine police officers by pelting stones at them in the wee hours of August 12 at Rajiv Colony, hours after he had committed the robbery. The police had to fire in the air.

A case under Sections 379B, 394 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act was registered.

