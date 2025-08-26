Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Chandigarh hit-and-run: 2 killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into bike at Sector 40/41 light point

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 08:12 am IST

The deceased have been identified as Vikas, 16, and Dhruv, 21, both residents of Sector 56. Both were riding on the bike along with their friend Ankush, 18, a resident of Palsora, who was injured in the accident.

Two youths lost their lives and another was left critically injured after a speeding i20 car rammed into their motorcycle near the Sector 40/41 light point in Chandigarh around 2.15 am on Saturday.

The bike on which the Chandigarh hit-and-run victims were travelling. (HT File)
The deceased have been identified as Vikas, 16, and Dhruv, 21, both residents of Sector 56. Both were riding on the bike along with their friend Ankush, 18, a resident of Palsora, who was injured in the accident.

According to Ankush’s statement to the police, the three friends had gone to attend a Mata Jagran in Sector 56 on Saturday night and later decided to visit the Sector 17 bus stand to eat. They were travelling on Dhruv’s motorcycle, which was being driven by Ankush.

“When we were about to cross the Sector 40/41 light point, a white i20 car came at very high speed from Sector 40 side and hit our motorcycle. All three of us fell to the ground and got injured. Dhruv and Vikas lost consciousness and were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in a PCR vehicle. Doctors declared them brought dead,” Ankush told the police. Ankush was discharged from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 11, after treatment. Bodies of both deceased were shifted to the PGI mortuary. A case under Section 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(A) (endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-39 police station. Later, the accused was identified as Subham , a resident of Dadumajra Colony, aged 26, was arrested and let off on bail.

