Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 16 small flats

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday cancelled allotment of 16 small flats over non-payment of dues. An estimated amount of ₹ 64 crore has been outstanding from the wilful defaulters. The list of allottees with outstanding dues is regularly updated on Chandigarh Housing Board’s website. (HT Photo)

The CHB has allotted approximately 18,138 flats under the Small Flats Scheme, including 2,000 flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme. These flats have been allotted for the occupation of the allottees and their families on a monthly licence fee basis, and cannot be sold, sub-let, transferred, or handed over to other persons. These residential buildings are located in Sectors 49, 56 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

Many allottees had failed to pay the monthly licence fee of ₹800 regularly. Despite multiple show-cause cum demand notices, these licencees did not comply. CHB made extensive efforts to spread awareness through notices, radio announcements, and other methods. Personal hearings were also offered to defaulters periodically.

An estimated amount of ₹64 crore has been outstanding from these wilful defaulters. The list of allottees with outstanding dues is regularly updated on CHB’s website.

Board officials stated that allotment of around 16 small flats had been cancelled in accordance with Clause 16(a) (iii) of the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. This clause stipulates that if the licencee fails to deposit the licence fee despite a notice of demand for a specified period, the competent authority has the authority to cancel the allotment of the small flats.

They further advised all defaulters to clear their outstanding dues and failing to do so will result in the cancellation of allotment.

As per the list of defaulters on CHB’s website, the maximum outstanding amount of ₹23.04 crore was pending against 6,977 allottees of small flats in Dhanas. Besides, ₹6.71 crore was to be recovered from 894 defaulters in Sector 38, ₹5.98 crore from 848 defaulters in Sector 49, ₹5.75 crore from 693 defaulters in Sector 56, ₹5.06 crore from 539 defaulters in Ram Darbar, ₹3.95 crore from 1,301 defaulters in Mauli Jagran, ₹3.28 crore from 1,960 defaulters in Maloya and ₹41.20 lakh from 94 allottees in Industrial Area. Further, 1,803 allottees of ARHC flats in Maloya owe the CHB ₹13.26 crore.

In June and July 2022, a door-to-door survey was conducted where it was observed that out of 18,138 small/ARHC flats, 15,995 were retained by original allottees. Of the remaining 2,143 flats, 1,117 were found occupied by unauthorised persons, 636 were found locked and 168 occupants denied to give information to the survey teams. In November 2022, another survey was conducted for the flats found locked during the previous survey. Notices have been served on 540 defaulters. After sufficient opportunity was given to them for personal hearing, 83 occupants failed to prove their claim. Thereafter, cancellation proceedings were initiated against them.