Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 29 more small flats

Continuing its action against allottees of the Small Flats Scheme who have not deposited their dues, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now cancelled the allotment of 29 more such houses. Notices were sent to each allottee 5 to 6 times, and were called for personal hearing. Even after that, the dues were not deposited. Therefore, the board cancelled their allotment under clause number 2, 12 and 16(A) of the Deed of License of Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. (HT Photo)

An official said notices have also been sent to the allottees regarding cancellation of allotment due to non-payment of dues. As the allotment of their houses has been cancelled, they have been directed to handover possession of the houses to the CHB within next one month.

“If the allottees fail to give the possession, the board will start the process of getting the houses vacated,” stated the official. In December last year, allotment of as many as 126 houses had been cancelled.

The scheme was implemented in Chandigarh to provide permanent shelter to poor families. Under this, houses were built in different sectors and other areas, which were allotted on licence basis. According to the terms of the scheme, the allottee concerned is required to deposit the fixed licence fee to CHB by the 10th of every month. Most of the allottees of the scheme have not deposited this fee for the last several years. The license fee is very nominal, around ₹800 per month, but the allottees failed to deposit this amount.

As an outcome, is that now these allottees have a dues of ₹2 lakh or more. The official stated that allottees were asked to deposit the outstanding amount by sending notices several times.

Notices were sent to each allottee 5 to 6 times, and were called for personal hearing. Even after that, the dues were not deposited. Therefore, the board cancelled their allotment under clause number 2, 12 and 16(A) of the Deed of License of Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.