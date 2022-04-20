Chandigarh Housing Board finds only five buyers for 16 freehold properties
In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) managed to sell only five of the total 16 properties put up for auction.
As many as 10 commercial and six residential properties were on offer on freehold basis in the auction that concluded on Tuesday.
But only one residential freehold property, a EWS unit in Sector 38 (West), was sold. Having a reserve price of ₹25.89 lakh, it went for ₹26 lakh. The remaining five properties didn’t get any response from buyers.
Among the 10 commercial freehold properties, CHB could sell four for ₹3.41 crore against the total reserve price of ₹3.40 crore.
A commercial unit in Sector 51-A, which was put up on auction for the first time, was sold for ₹90.50 lakh against a reserve price of ₹90 lakh. Another commercial property in the same sector, also offered for the first time at a reserve price of ₹80 lakh, went for ₹80.50 lakh.
Two commercial properties in Sector 51-A, which were earlier offered on leasehold basis but couldn’t get any buyers, were this time put up for auction on freehold basis.
Their reserve prices were increased after conversion from leasehold to freehold. One such property’s reserve price was increased from ₹44 lakh to ₹80 lakh and it was sold for ₹80.21 lakh. The second property, whose reserve price was increased from ₹53.39 lakh to ₹90 lakh, was successfully auctioned for ₹90.05 lakh.
The highest bidder is required to make the payment by April 26 to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB. The remaining vacant properties will be included in the next e-tenders, which may be released next week.
Over the past one year, CHB has sold 177 units through e-auctions, generating a revenue of ₹120 crore. Recently, it had got permission from the UT administration to auction its unsold leasehold properties as freehold properties.
-
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
-
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
-
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
-
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
