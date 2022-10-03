Chandigarh Housing Board initiates process to fill vacant regular posts after 30-year gap

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is going to fill as many as 89 technical and non-technical posts including those for sub-divisional engineer, assistant architect, junior engineer, law officer and clerks — the last recruitments for some of which were done back in 1992.

The decision to carry out recruitments was taken in a recent meeting of the CHB’s board of directors.

Speaking of the same, CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said some posts had been lying vacant in the board for a long time and advertisements had been issued to fill the posts. “The last regular recruitment of SDE was done in 1992,” he added.

Eligible candidates can apply online starting October 3 until October 31 (HT)

Eligible candidates can apply online starting October 3 until October 31. The fee, meanwhile, can be deposited until November 4.

Following recruitment, the employees will be paid the salary equivalent to the same as post filled at DC rates and the pay will be increased during the period of probation for three years or more. Other information regarding recruitment including qualification, age and experience can be accessed at CHB website www.chbonline.in.